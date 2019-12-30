A man is dead after his car crashed into a garage attached to a home in Scottsdale on Sunday.

The Scottsdale Police Department said the 69-year-old man was found unresponsive at the home near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road around 6 p.m.

The man was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Brian Reynolds said there is no evidence of criminal activity at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.