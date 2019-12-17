PHOENIX — Top experts are coming together on Tuesday to sound the alarm for pedestrian safety in the Phoenix-area. Organizers say they want to better understand the challenges ahead as they work to make changes on Valley streets.

The Maricopa Association of Governments is behind the push to raise awareness around this serious issue. MAG is hosting the Regional Leaders Pedestrian Safety Forum in Downtown Phoenix. There, they'll talk about issues and work together to make Valley streets better.

Leaders at the forum will participate in a group activity called "Walk in My Shoes." It will allow them to look at pedestrian and driver behaviors, hoping to create new safety plans.

Tuesday's forum is especially timely as recent data shows the number of deadly pedestrian crashes has increased each year from 2014 to 2018 in the Metropolitan Phoenix-area, according to MAG data. In 2018, there were more than 1,300 pedestrian crashes and 174 deaths.

A man was killed Tuesday morning while crossing near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road hours before the forum was scheduled to start.

The safety forum starts at 8:30 a.m on Tuesday and is scheduled to wrap up in the afternoon.

