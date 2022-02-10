'It’s a celebration of Kathleen': Loved ones of Valley hiker gather for memorial hike in Cave Creek

Hikers hit the Spur Cross Trail just after the crack of dawn on Sunday in honor of missing 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Dozens of hikers hit Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek just after the crack of dawn Sunday in honor of a Valley woman who died hiking last month.

Kathleen Petterson, 61, first went missing on Sept. 25 and authorities found her body later in the week.

Her husband, Steve Patterson, was touched by the outpouring of support for his loving wife of 30 years.

"She loved the desert, loved to hike. It’s a celebration of Kathleen and it may sound silly but it’s a celebration of the spirit of the west, the spirit that’s here," he said.

Steve shared Kathleen's zest for the outdoors, explaining how she would see lizards crossing, as a sign of good luck and would name saguaros scattered across the desert.

After Kathleen went missing, hundreds of volunteers like Emilee Spear joined in the search. Following the tragic news of Kathleen's death, Spear was inspired to plan Sunday's tribute hike.

"I thought it would bring the community some peace and closure and for the family to I think it'll be good for everyone's hearts to get out here today," she explained.

While Steve will miss her dearly, he has no doubt her spirit lives among the trails here in the greater Southwest.

"I think she'd be pretty happy about this," Steve said.

