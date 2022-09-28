Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail

60-year-old Kathleen Patterson has been missing since Sunday. There are no signs of foul play, officials say.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Kathleen was declared missing on Sunday evening around 9:00 p.m.



Authorities announced Wednesday morning that she had been found deceased off-trail by a volunteer searcher in the Spur Cross conservation area around 8 a.m.

Officials say that there appear to be no signs of foul play at this time.

