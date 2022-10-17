A girl was struck by lightning in the Valley on Saturday, but hospital staff say she's recovering

Saturday's storms proved dangerous, but fortunately not fatal when a 12-year-old girl was struck by lightning. A local burn center says she's in good condition.

PHOENIX — A 12-year-old girl is hospitalized, but in good condition, after she was struck by lightning during Saturday's storms, hospital staff say.

A spokesperson with the Valleywise Burn Center said that the lightning strike happened in the Sun City West Retirement Community in the west Valley during the storm.

The girl is in good condition and is now recovering at the burn center. Her family has declined a request for an interview.

The odds of being struck by lightning are less than 1 in a million, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), but outdoor activity during storms can increase the risk of a lightning-related injury.

The CDC shared the following advice for what to do if caught out in the open during a storm:

Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges, or peaks.

Never lie flat on the ground. Crouch down in a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground.

Never shelter under an isolated tree.

Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter.

Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water.

Stay away from objects that conduct electricity (such as barbed wire fences, power lines, or windmills).

You can read more on the CDC's lightning safety webpage.

