Weather

Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout, NWS Phoenix says

The landspout was spotted on Sunday afternoon in Sun Lakes along Interstate-10.
Credit: DeWitt Gibson
Credit: DeWitt Gibson

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado.

NWS Phoenix shared on Twitter that the landspout was likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground.

Landspouts form beneath small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft, the NWS said.

Due to the landspout, a thunderstorm warning was issued near the area but expired shortly after at 4 p.m.

Credit: Susie Hastings
Credit: Susie Hastings

Credit: Benny Friedlund
Credit: DeWitt Gibson
Credit: DeWitt Gibson

RELATED: Storm recap: Rain slows down in the Valley, moves toward northern Arizona

RELATED: Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?

Arizona Weather 

Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.

Weather landspout spotted in southeast Valley

