Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout, NWS Phoenix says

The landspout was spotted on Sunday afternoon in Sun Lakes along Interstate-10.

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado.

NWS Phoenix shared on Twitter that the landspout was likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground.

Landspouts form beneath small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft, the NWS said.

Due to the landspout, a thunderstorm warning was issued near the area but expired shortly after at 4 p.m.

A brief landspout touched down a bit ago near Sun Lakes. We have issued a severe thunderstorm warning along I-10 until 4PM. #AZwx https://t.co/YwYJDPvquB — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 16, 2022

The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly reached the ground. These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft... like we have today over Arizona.#AZwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 16, 2022

