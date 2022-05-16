Crews responding to large fire at Mesa recycling center

It’s unknown what exactly is burning, but video from Sky 12 showed multiple ladder trucks spraying water onto smoldering debris.

MESA, Ariz. — Fire crews are working to control a fire that sparked at a recycling center in Mesa Monday night.

The fire ignited near Southern Avenue and Center around 7:30 p.m.

The Mesa Fire Department only said that it is a working incident and crews are trying to bring the fire under control.

It’s unknown what exactly is burning, but video from Sky 12 showed multiple ladder trucks spraying water onto smoldering debris.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”