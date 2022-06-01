Arcosanti Fire burning north of Cordes Junction

Fire engines, ground crews, and aircraft are working to contain the blaze before it reaches nearby structures.

CORDES LAKES, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Arcosanti Fire, burning approximately three and a half miles north of Cordes Junction.

Arizona State Forestry officials said the brush fire has burned approximately 60 acres as of Monday afternoon.

Officials said that fire engines, ground crews, and aircraft are working to contain the blaze before it reaches nearby structures.

#ArcosantiFire moving to N/NE thru grass & brush. Aircraft, incl. 3 LATs, supporting ground crews to help slow fire's forward movement.📷#AZForestry's T2 Lewis Crew conducting burning ops off roadway as part of suppression tactics. Fire is est. 60 acres. #AZFire #YavapaiCounty pic.twitter.com/InJofIUfY0 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 16, 2022

The fire is about a mile away from northbound I-17. There are no closures or restrictions at this time, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about the fire:

Latest fire updates:

Fire burning north of Cordes Junction

60 acres burned as of Monday, May 16

Are there any evacuations?

There are no evacuations at this time.

What roads or highways have been closed?

There are no road restrictions at this time.

Arizona Wildfire Season

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare