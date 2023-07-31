Can I work and keep my benefits if I am disabled? Let's ask the experts

Those with disabilities encounter a number of hurdles while searching for gainful employment. Here's an Arizona program to help you find success in the job search.

PHOENIX — The job hunt is always stressful. Days filled scouring job boards and constantly checking your messages for interview requests.

Constant questions flood your mind as you wonder when the perfect job will appear.

Do I have enough experience?

Is my resume formatted correctly?

Will I ever get an interview?

And for those with disabilities, a whole other pile of questions sits on their mind as they search for employment.

When do I talk about my disability?

Can I ask for accommodations?

Will I lose my disability benefits if I get a job?

The swirl of uncertainty is constant for people with disabilities and the job hunt is no different.

Employment is one of the major hurdles a disabled person may encounter during their lifetime. Whether it’s fighting misconceptions or a lack of opportunities, people with disabilities are oftentimes overlooked for jobs.

But experts like Rehabilitation Services Administrator Kristen Mackey said those with disabilities can be valuable additions to the workforce.

“Research shows that individuals with disabilities stay in jobs longer, really contribute to the diversity of the workforce, and enhance the culture of the workforce as well,” Mackey said. “Individuals with disabilities are a large untapped labor pool. And so there's lots of folks that are out there willing and able to work.”

Mackey helps those with disabilities seek employment through Arizona’s Vocational Rehabilitation program. She said there are about 10,000 individuals utilizing the service.

What is Vocational Rehabilitation?

“VR works with individuals with disabilities anytime to assist them in obtaining competitive integrated employment,” she stated. “So if an individual would like to go to work, then they come to VR so that we can assist them in preparing for winter, whatever skills are needed in order to gain employment, and then finding that job out in the community.”

With support from programs like VR, getting a job can become a reality, but the journey to employment isn’t without its hurdles. Disclosure about a disability is a big topic to tackle when trying to obtain a new job.

Do I talk about my disability?

“The first thing that we always talk to individuals about is disclosure. So you know, how much information do you want to disclose about your disability,” Mackey stated. “How much do you need to disclose about your disability, to a potential employer. And so we talk through that, and understand so that everybody understands what their rights are.”

Another issue that may make some disabled residents shy away from getting a job is the fear of losing their benefits and other state services, but Mackey said DES has services like az.db101.org to help review your options.

“Most of the time, working full time working at a you know, competitive integrated wage is better for you than staying on benefits,” Mackey said. “You will have more money by working versus staying, trying to stay under that level to maintain your benefit with an estimator because it is a concern.”

Employing people with disabilities

Along with providing services and support, Mackey said eliminating stigmas can also help increase inclusion in the workforce.

“Folks sometimes have some preconceived ideas on what people can and cannot do,” Mackey proclaimed. “They may see somebody with a disability and have a notion that something cannot be done, you know, an essential part of the job cannot be completed.”

She also said employers looking to build their workforce shouldn’t shy away from employees with disabilities.

“If you're struggling to fill a position, you know, tapping into the disability workforce pool would be a great place to start.”

