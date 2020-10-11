Investigators ask for help identifying woman found dead in Phoenix park

The unidentified woman was found in a park near S. 14th Street and I-17 on July 28.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman found dead in a park this summer.

She is described as a white woman, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 152 pounds with short blonde hair and brown eyes.

The woman has a tattoo that says "With Pain Comes Strength" on her left upper chest. She also has another tattoo of a design with stars on her left calf.

She was found wearing a blue v-necked "scrub" style shirt, blue and white long sleeved, striped hoodie/sweater dress and black shorts.

The picture above is an artist rendering of the woman.

Police have not said how the woman died or released details on the circumstances of her death.