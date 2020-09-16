Man accused of murder as search for missing Phoenix woman continues

Julie Concialdi went missing from her Phoenix home earlier this month, and her car was destroyed in a fire later that same night.

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is accused of murder after police say he had a role in the disappearance of a Phoenix woman earlier this month.

Julie Concialdi, 59, went missing from her Phoenix home on September 4. Her car was destroyed in a fire later that same night.

Phoenix police released surveillance video last week that captured a loud explosion and a flashing light coming from the car explosion.

Those circumstances led investigators to believe foul play was a factor in Concialdi’s disappearance.

The suspect, only identified as a man, was arrested and booked for first-degree murder.

His relation to Concialdi hasn't been disclosed by investigators.

The search for her is still ongoing. Concialdi was last seen near 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Sept. 4.