Man accused of murder as search for missing Phoenix woman continues

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is accused of murder after police say he had a role in the disappearance of a Phoenix woman earlier this month.
Julie Concialdi, 59, went missing from her Phoenix home on September 4. Her car was destroyed in a fire later that same night.
Phoenix police released surveillance video last week that captured a loud explosion and a flashing light coming from the car explosion.
Those circumstances led investigators to believe foul play was a factor in Concialdi’s disappearance.
The suspect, only identified as a man, was arrested and booked for first-degree murder.
His relation to Concialdi hasn't been disclosed by investigators.
The search for her is still ongoing. Concialdi was last seen near 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Sept. 4.
Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 (after hours: (602) 262-6151).