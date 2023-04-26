New video shows firefighters trying to save inmate before he died in Maricopa County custody

41-year-old Adam Delk died in February. Since then his mother has asked what deputies did to help him.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — It's a video Ricci Delk never wanted to see, but felt that she needed to.

“I don’t regret it, I have to know," Delk said.

On Tuesday morning she received two DVDs provided to her by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office showing the day her son, Adam Delk, died while behind bars at the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix.

“So painful and heartbreaking,” Delk said after watching the videos.

Delk is one of at least 95 inmates who died while in MCSO custody since 2020. The number of deaths reached 43 in 2022 with at least seven so far this year. Sheriff Paul Penzone at a recent press conference addressed the shocking increase and said the fentanyl crisis is a big factor in these deaths.

Delk died in the middle of February. At this time his cause of death has not been released.

The surveillance videos obtained by Delk were given to 12News.

Both videos show the perspectives of several security cameras inside the jail as well as video taken by a sheriff's deputy that day.

According to the timecodes in the video, at around 10:55 a.m., you can see Delk standing up in his cell. Then a minute later, his cellmate can be seen pounding on the cell door calling for help.

Two minutes later, a deputy arrives and gets the other inmate out. He then waits for medical personnel to arrive. By 11:02 a.m. those workers were inside the cell working on Delk.

For about the next 15 minutes, the video shows deputies and Maricopa County Correctional Health Services give Delk at least two doses of Narcan, CPR, and an automated external defibrillator. They load him up onto a gurney and begin to take him through the jail.

Then just before 11:14 a.m., the video shows he is wheeled out to Phoenix firefighters who also begin CPR. By 11:27 a.m. he is loaded onto an ambulance and transported to the hospital.

At the same press conference regarding inmate deaths, Sheriff Penzone said Delk died at the hospital about 20 minutes later.

"I'm sorry to his mother who I know is suffering," Penzone said.

While Ricci now knows what MCSO did to try and save her son, she still wonders if anything else could have been done.

“Could they have done more? I believe they could have,” she said.

12News spoke with an MCSO spokesperson about the response time. They said there is no average time because each situation is done on a case-by-case basis.

Latest Arizona news