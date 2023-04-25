'Unprovoked' attack at Sky Harbor injures 3 TSA officers

The Phoenix Police Department said Makiah Coleman, 19, has been arrested in connection to the incident.

PHOENIX — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked three TSA officers Tuesday morning at Sky Harbor International Airport.

The Phoenix Police Department said Makiah Coleman, 19, was arrested in connection to the incident.

According to TSA, at 5:55 a.m., a female traveler now identified as Coleman allegedly attacked three TSA officers at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4.

The checkpoint was shut down after the attack.

Police said officers responded to the airport at 6:40 a.m. for reports of an assault where they found three injured TSA officers. Police arrested Coleman.

According to TSA, two of the officers were taken to the hospital for treatment and have since been released.

TSA released the following statement:

"This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable. We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. Unfortunately, this situation not only resulted in three of our TSA officers being injured, but inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who had to be redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening due to the actions of this traveler."

Coleman is facing five charges including aggravated assault disfigurement, two counts of assault intent to injure, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct.

