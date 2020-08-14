I-10 westbound and eastbound closed near Goodyear due to vehicle fire

I-10 EB is closed at Estrella.

A massive car fire has closed I-10 westbound at Bullard Avenue and I-10 eastbound at Estrella Parkway near Goodyear, according to ADOT.

Authorities say two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and firefighters are working to suppress the fire.

According to Goodyear PD, a commercial truck and an SUV caused the collision and the truck burst into flames.

UPDATE: I-10 WB is now closed at Bullard due to a crash/vehicle fire. I-10 EB is closed at Estrella. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/yxN90tyCF5 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 14, 2020

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

The transition ramp from Loop 303 southbound to I-10 eastbound is also closed. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.