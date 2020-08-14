I-10 westbound and eastbound closed near Goodyear due to vehicle fire

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Live video can be seen in the player above.
A massive car fire has closed I-10 westbound at Bullard Avenue and I-10 eastbound at Estrella Parkway near Goodyear, according to ADOT.
Authorities say two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and firefighters are working to suppress the fire.
According to Goodyear PD, a commercial truck and an SUV caused the collision and the truck burst into flames.
There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.
The transition ramp from Loop 303 southbound to I-10 eastbound is also closed. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.
This is a developing story, we will update with more information as it becomes available.