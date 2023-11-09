Registration for Pat’s Run 42 in 40 is now open. Here's how to join

All proceeds go to fund scholarships and leadership development for more than 850 Tillman Scholars across the country.

PHOENIX — On the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, 12News is remembering and looking at the legacy left behind by Pat Tillman.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Tillman was a football player with the Arizona Cardinals. In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, he chose to leave the NFL and enlist in the United States Army. Tillman was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan by friendly fire.

Tillman’s legacy lives on through the Pat Tillman Foundation and their Tillman Scholars. Tillman Scholars are made up of veterans, military servicemembers and military spouses.

You can get involved now to support their mission this fall leading up to Veterans Day. Registration for Pat’s Run 42 in 40 is now open.

2020 Tillman Scholar Doctor HyeJung Park joined "Today in AZ" to talk about why it’s important.

“It is a big privilege to be here representing Pat's legacy, and to be Pat Tillman Scholar. We embody Pat's values such as service beyond self and leadership, and what it means to be a Tillman Scholar really means to consider how we can make a big impact within the community," she said. "So service, humble leadership, scholarship and impact are kind of the core values that the scholars live by.”

You can register to participate in Pat’s Run 42 in 40 Challenge. Participants are encouraged to walk, run, or hike 42 miles in 40 days.

Tillman wore number 42 at ASU and number 40 as an Arizona Cardinal, and together that combines to equal this challenge which begins on Oct. 3, 2023, and ends on Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

All proceeds go to fund scholarships and leadership development for more than 850 Tillman Scholars across the country.

Park shared this event allows people to reflect on how we are living and supporting our communities.

“For me what I did last year, and what I hope to do this year, is to really reflect on the life that Pat lived and the legacy that he left behind and to consider, in what ways have I embodied service beyond self and leadership, humble leadership, and how can I further incorporate these values,” said Park.

You can participate from anywhere and registration is now open online.

