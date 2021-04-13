Homes damaged after brush fire ignites from burning palm trees in Phoenix

Officials said the fire damaged some nearby homes, but no families were displaced.

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews battled a first alarm brush fire that began from several palm trees this morning.

Crews arrived at an area near 3000 E. Palm Lane around 11 a.m. and found several palm trees burning, according to Phoenix Fire Department. The trees dropped debris down and started a brush fire near homes.

Officials said firefighters surrounded the blaze and attacked from all directions. Access made suppressing the fire difficult, but eventually the fire was extinguished.

Phoenix fire said the fire damaged some nearby homes, but at this time no families were displaced.