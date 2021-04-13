4-month-old in critical condition after being left in hot car for hours in Phoenix

The baby was taken to a local hospital in critical condition on Monday.

PHOENIX — A 4-month-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after she was left in a hot car for hours in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a home near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 1 p.m. Monday for an injured infant.

Officers and Phoenix Fire arrived and found the 4-month-old baby, who police said was in distress.

The baby was taken to a local hospital in critical condition on Monday. The department didn't immediately say what the baby's condition was on Tuesday.

The department said the mother had left the infant in the car since 8:30 a.m. and the car was parked inside the garage.

The department did not immediately identify the mother nor say whether she was facing charges.

