A look inside Epicenter, Gilbert's first vertical, mixed-use community

Epicenter at Agritopia will be home to 320 luxury apartments, popular Arizona bars, restaurants and retail spots. The first neighbors just moved in this week.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Valley of the Sun continues to grow and develop at a speedy pace despite the pandemic and supply chain issues.

In the East Valley, a brand new community is elevating the way neighbors live and play.

Epicenter at Agritopia is Gilbert's first vertical mixed-use community, and the first neighbors just moved in this week.

Over the next several months, a mix of popular Arizona restaurants, bars, shopping and fitness options will open under the Tyler at Epicenter. That's where there are 320 luxury apartment homes similar to an old school downtown.

The homes are elevated above retail shops which are all within walking distance. Some of the well-known Valley spots opening here are the UnderTow, Matt's Big Breakfast and Barre 3 Fitness Studios.

Agritopia's Joe Johnston said these plans have been on Agritopia's books since the early 2000's.

“It is a huge relief to see it coming together," Johnston said. "We have been working on it hard for eight years now. So it seems like it just pops out of the ground, but it takes a long time. So we are super excited today."

One of the first bars set to open at Epicenter is UnderTow. It's inspired by a 19th Century clipper ship. A new cocktail menu will launch at opening and the bar is expected to go live in May. Gilbert's new UnderTow location will be an addition to its Arcadia spot, said UnderTow owner, Jason Asher.

320 luxury apartments can also be found above the restaurants and shops. There are studios, and then one, two and three-bedroom options. A couple of the amenities include a bike rental program and a concierge team. Apartment prices range from $1,750 for a studio to $5,000 a month for a three-bedroom.

Epicenter is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

