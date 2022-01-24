Mesa food truck park announces closure after months-long city battle

The Power Food Park in east Mesa announced Monday it was closing in March after failing to reach an agreement with city officials.

MESA, Ariz. — A popular food truck park in Mesa is planning to close soon after undergoing a months-long dispute with neighbors and city officials.

The Power Food Park had been attracting many visitors to come out and try one of the several food trucks that were stationed on a 2-acre site near Power Road and Hobart Street.

Patrons could enjoy their food while sitting around fire pits or at a picnic table.

But representatives with the city of Mesa had warned the park that zoning rules prevented them from inviting food trucks onto the property.

A lengthy bureaucratic fight ensued involving several meetings and the establishment of a new city ordinance that revised Mesa's food truck guidelines.

The park's managers attempted to appease the city by applying for a zoning change, which the Mesa City Council was scheduled to review next month.

Now the park is instead planning to withdraw its application and close down by March 1.

In a letter published online Monday, the park's managers said "there was no real path forward" in its dispute with the city.

City officials have said they had been getting complaints from the park's neighbors, who didn't appreciate the noise and traffic that was generated by the park's visitors.

The city had drafted a development agreement that would have set some guidelines for how the park could operate moving forward. Some of the requirements included building a wall around the park, implementing measures to mitigate noise, and prohibiting specific types of entertainment events.

