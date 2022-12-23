Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old

Jenee Pannell was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a "road-rage" crash last year in the Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger.

Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting in connection to a traffic collision that occurred near 43rd and Peoria avenues on Oct. 21, 2021.

>> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Pannell and another motorist got into a verbal fight while their two cars were at a stoplight, court records show.

After the light turned green, the other driver shifted into Pannell's lane of traffic. The defendant responded by firing a gun at the other vehicle.

The shot injured the driver, causing him to lose control and the vehicle to go airborne before crashing into a wrought-iron fence, records show. The driver's girlfriend and a 2-year-old child were also in the vehicle.

Police said at the time that the driver sustained critical injuries and the young child was uninjured.

Pannell was later apprehended after surveillance cameras on a Valley Metro bus captured her license plate number, records show.

The defendant was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections followed by three years of supervised probation.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.