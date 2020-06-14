Four people in serious condition after car collides with golf cart

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Five people were transported to a local trauma center after a car and golf cart collided, the Scottsdale Police Department said.
The collision happened at around 2:00 a.m.Sunday morning when the golf cart was rear-ended by the car, police said. The five who were transported to the hospital, four in serious condition and one with minor injuries, were all occupants of the golf cart.
Impairment is reportedly believed to be a factor in the collision, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
