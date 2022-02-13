Family, 3 dogs and a couple hundred reptiles displace after Glendale house fire

The family told fire officials that they breed reptiles.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A fire at a Glendale home has caused a family and their "couple hundred reptiles" to be displaced.

The Glendale Fire Department said the fire started in the walls of a garage and then spread to the attic of a home on West Villa Theresa Drive Saturday.

The occupants in the home told firefighters that they breed reptiles and had some hundred of reptiles inside of the house. The family also had three dogs inside.

All of the animals and residents were safely removed from the home with no injuries reported.

Officials are investigating what started the fire.

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”