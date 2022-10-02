x
Valley pig sanctuary celebrating 'Valenswine's Day' with pancakes

Better Piggies Rescue in Cave Creek will celebrate Valentine's Day this year by giving their pigs heart-shaped pancakes for every donation made to the sanctuary.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A pig sanctuary is celebrating this Valentine's Day by giving their pigs heart-shaped pancakes. Your donations mean more pancakes for more piggies!

Better Piggies Rescue in Cave Creek will give a pig of your choice a heart-shaped pancake on Monday for a $10 donation to the sanctuary.

Those who donate to the sanctuary will be given a shout-out on Better Piggies'  Instagram and Facebook accounts, in addition to receiving a mention in their TikTok live video later in the day.

Credit: Better Piggies Rescue

According to a TikTok video posted by the sanctuary, you can celebrate this Valentine's Day by giving "a pig your heart (pancake)".

To donate to the "Give a Heart Valentines Donation" program, you can visit the sanctuary's website.

Better Piggies Rescue is one of the "only pig dedicated sanctuaries in Arizona covering from Maricopa County to the northern border of Arizona," the website reads. 

The sanctuary prides itself on its "ability to safely and effectively rescue pigs throughout the State of Arizona through innovative technology, practices, and coalition to other livestock rescues and law enforcement agencies."

