Family displaced after Christmas tree fire in east Phoenix

PHOENIX — One family is displaced following a Christmas tree fire in east Phoenix on Saturday evening.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the area of 27th Street and Osborn Road for reports of a fire around 4 p.m.

According to fire officials, the fire started at the Christmas tree and spread to the attic space of the home.

Five people will be displaced as a result of the fire, but everyone in the home was able to evacuate safely, officials said.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

