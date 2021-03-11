Fire breaks out in paper towel section of Tucson Walmart

Flames swept through three aisles of the Walmart, destroying most of the store's paper products. Tucson fire said no injuries were reported.

TUCSON, Ariz — A fire erupted inside a Walmart in Tucson on Friday and destroyed shelves of the store's paper products.

The Tucson Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to the Walmart, located in the 7100 block of East Speedway Boulevard, at about 7 a.m. Store employees directed them to flames that had begun to spread across the store's paper towel section.

At least three aisles of products were affected by the flames before firefighters managed to extinguish the fire. Crews remained on the scene for several hours to help clear smoke out of the building.

Tucson fire said no injuries were reported and the fire's cause is still under investigation.

WALMART FIRE 🔥 At 7:03 Friday morning #TucsonFire responded to the Walmart at 7150 E. Speedway for calls of a fire. Crews from Station 16 were first on scene at 7:08 and reported nothing showing from the outside of the building.Once inside, employees directed crews to the back.. pic.twitter.com/uPEXsUU4SC — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) December 24, 2021

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”