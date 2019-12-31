PEORIA, Ariz. — A family has been displaced after a Christmas tree caught fire in a Peoria home early Tuesday morning.

Officials said an 11-year-old and 7-year-old noticed that the tree had ignited while adults were sleeping in the home near 91st Avenue and Northern. The 11-year-old girl ran through the house and alerted the family, authorities said.

The family was all able to escape through the rear of the house and three dogs were also rescued.

Fire officials said one resident reported a minor injury and did not need transport to the hospital. No firefighters injured.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

IN OTHER NEWS: Petition for Desert Vista Basketball Coach to keep job takes off

MORE: Wood burning banned in the Phoenix area on New Year's Eve