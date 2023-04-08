Looking for something to do for Easter in the Valley? Here are some ideas

ARIZONA, USA — Easter is April 9 and celebrations are happening across the Valley. 12News has a list of some of the events going on for you and your family to enjoy.
April 1
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Free pictures with the Easter bunny, an egg hunt, live entertainment
- 2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
- 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Free Easter bunny pictures, games and prizes
- Park West Splash Pad, 9744 West Northern Avenue, Peoria
- 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.
- There will be an animal presentation, followed by a delicious buffet brunch and photos with the Easter bunny
- 455 N Galvin Parkway, Phoenix
April 2
- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Free pictures with the Easter bunny, an interactive craft activity, prizes and a chance to win $50 gift cards
- 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Free pictures with the Easter Bunny, an interactive craft activity, prizes and a chance to win $50 gift cards
- 3757 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
April 7
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Easter egg hunt, egg decorating, pictures with the Easter Bunny, balloon art, live entertainment and giveaways
- 21001 N Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix
April 8
- 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Easter candy and fun at the world's largest fire museum
- 6101 E Van Buren Street, Phoenix
- 11 a.m.
- Easter egg hunt, games and prizes
- 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Easter egg hunt, games and prizes
- 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Easter egg hunt, games and prizes
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Search for colorful eggs hidden throughout The Quarter to unlock the secret location to a bag full of treats
- 5279 N Scottsdale Road Ste 260, Scottsdale
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Easter egg hunt at 12 p.m.)
- Health fair, Easter egg hunt, and arts and crafts
- Phoenix Indian Medical Center Indian Health Service, 4212 N 16th Street, Phoenix
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Pictures with the Easter bunny, festive entertainment and family-friendly activities
- Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Avenue, Peoria
- Event runs all day
- Easter egg hunt and family fun
- 1284 E Riverfront Road, Cottonwood
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Live country music, entertainment, egg hunts, interactive booths and food vendors
- Scottsdale Civic Center, 3939 N. Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale
April 1-8
- Families and furry friends pose with the Easter bunny
- 6751 N Sunset Boulevard, Glendale
- Families and furry friends pose with the Easter bunny - near Harkins Theatres
- 2450 W Happy Valley Road, Phoenix
April 8-9
- 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Hunt for prize filled Easter eggs, hunts start every 10 minutes
- 1202 W Encanto Boulevard, Phoenix
