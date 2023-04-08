x
Valley

Looking for something to do for Easter in the Valley? Here are some ideas

If you need plans for Easter this year, here are some events in the Valley to add to your itinerary.

ARIZONA, USA — Easter is April 9 and celebrations are happening across the Valley. 12News has a list of some of the events going on for you and your family to enjoy.

April 1

Bunny Hop at Tempe Marketplace 

  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Free pictures with the Easter bunny, an egg hunt, live entertainment 
  • 2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe 

Spring Egg-stravaganza at Park West 

  • 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 
  • Free Easter bunny pictures, games and prizes
  • Park West Splash Pad, 9744 West Northern Avenue, Peoria

Bunny Brunch Presented by Kinder Joy at the Phoenix Zoo 

  • 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.
  • There will be an animal presentation, followed by a delicious buffet brunch and photos with the Easter bunny
  • 455 N Galvin Parkway, Phoenix 

April 2

Pictures with the Easter bunny at Queen Creek Marketplace  

  • 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Free pictures with the Easter bunny, an interactive craft activity, prizes and a chance to win $50 gift cards 
  • 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek

Pictures with the Easter bunny at Crossroads Towne Center 

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Free pictures with the Easter Bunny, an interactive craft activity, prizes and a chance to win $50 gift cards
  • 3757 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert

April 7

Bunny Bash at Desert Ridge Marketplace

  • 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Easter egg hunt, egg decorating, pictures with the Easter Bunny, balloon art, live entertainment and giveaways
  • 21001 N Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix

April 8

Eggs-Truck-Ordinary-Easter at the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting

  • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Easter candy and fun at the world's largest fire museum
  • 6101 E Van Buren Street, Phoenix  

AMS Camelback Easter Egg Hunt 

  • 11 a.m. 
  • Easter egg hunt, games and prizes

AMS South Mountain Easter Egg Hunt 

  • 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 
  • Easter egg hunt, games and prizes 

AMS Desert Sky Easter Egg Hunt 

  • 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Easter egg hunt, games and prizes 

Hide and Peep in the Quad 

  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Search for colorful eggs hidden throughout The Quarter to unlock the secret location to a bag full of treats 
  • 5279 N Scottsdale Road Ste 260, Scottsdale

Spring Into Health Kids Fair

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Easter egg hunt at 12 p.m.)
  • Health fair, Easter egg hunt, and arts and crafts
  • Phoenix Indian Medical Center Indian Health Service, 4212 N 16th Street, Phoenix

47th Annual Dolly Sanchez Easter Celebration

  • 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Pictures with the Easter bunny, festive entertainment and family-friendly activities
  • Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Avenue, Peoria   

Cottonwood Annual Eggstravaganza

  • Event runs all day
  • Easter egg hunt and family fun
  • 1284 E Riverfront Road, Cottonwood

Bunnanza

  • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Live country music, entertainment, egg hunts, interactive booths and food vendors 
  • Scottsdale Civic Center, 3939 N.  Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale


April 1-8

Free Easter bunny pictures at Fountain Park 

  • Families and furry friends pose with the Easter bunny
  • 6751 N Sunset Boulevard, Glendale

Free Easter bunny pictures at the Shops at Norterra

  • Families and furry friends pose with the Easter bunny - near Harkins Theatres
  • 2450 W Happy Valley Road, Phoenix

April 8-9

Free Easter Egg Hunt at Enchanted Island Amusement Park

  • 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Hunt for prize filled Easter eggs, hunts start every 10 minutes
  • 1202 W Encanto Boulevard, Phoenix 

