Buckeye man thanks paramedics who saved his life

Buckeye Fire Dept. paramedics had to shock Ricky Preciado four times to help keep him alive.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Ricky Preciado was active, healthy and as far as he knew - no underlying health issues. So, having a heart attack was something he didn’t expect.

After more than two months, the 50-year-old Preciado finally got to meet the men who saved his life from the Buckeye Fire department.

“Very grateful to each and every one of them for working hard and not giving up on me,” said Preciado.

Preciado doesn’t remember a thing, but his wife Jessica will never forget.

On December 12th, Jessica woke to the strange sound of her husband struggling to breathe. He was having a heart attack.

“For whatever reason I decided to take a deep breath of air and put it in his lungs,” said Jessica Preciado.

She then called 911 and the dispatcher instructed her to do CPR until help arrived.

The CPR bought Preciado precious time. When the Buckeye crew arrived a few minutes later they faced an uphill battle.

They had to shock him four times and administer medications to keep him alive.

“We’re never going to give up. It’s not our job,” said Marc Andrade. Buckeye Fire Dept. Engineer/Paramedic. “When you think about it. To be down that time with no heartbeat, no pulse. Not breathing. It’s a miracle.”

“It’s crazy to think about being dead and not breathing,” said Preciado.

After all that – no brain damage – just an implanted defibrillator to keep his heart ticking as a backup.

Two weeks after leaving the hospital he was back to tackling the dunes and ski slopes.

“The doctor’s exact words were, I have a beautiful heart. It’s perfectly clean. Strong. No damage from the heart attack,” said Preciado.

Preciado says he actually feels about 10 years younger and doctors still don’t know what caused the heart attack.

“I think it was God’s plan. A miracle. It was all in God’s hand and I can’t be more grateful,” said Jessica Preciado.

