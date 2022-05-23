Downtown Mesa honoring those who serve with 'Hometown Hero' banners

The banners recognize the veterans' sacrifice and remind the community of their dedication to our country.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — If you drive through Downtown Mesa, you will find banners honoring veterans and active-duty military members to celebrate Memorial Day.

The 49 banners are on streetlamps along Main Street until June 5 as part of Memorial Day observances to recognize their sacrifice and remind the community of their dedication to our country.

The banner program is administered by the City of Mesa Community Engagement Office in collaboration with the non-profit, community-based Downtown Mesa Association.

Each banner was purchased by a loved one or gifted by the city. If the featured service member isn’t from Mesa, they are tied to someone who is.

“The City of Mesa takes pride in recognizing and celebrating their dedication to our country,” said Jenn Duff, the Vice Mayor of Mesa.

“One of the things that is so true blue about us is our support of veterans. It’s a really important part of who we are,” said Natalie Lewis, the Deputy City Manager of Mesa.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program is part of a series of events in Mesa to honor veterans and active-duty military members:

Memorial Day May 30

I.D.E.A. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, and Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald, are Blue Star Museums offering free admission to active military, with identification, and their families from now through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Arizona Celebration of Freedom July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with various military and veteran displays

East Valley Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11. The banners will also be displayed along Main Street and Macdonald

Veterans activities at Falcon Field Airport

Mesa Vets Connect, a valuable online resource for veterans needing assistance

Up to Speed