PHOENIX — The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual.

Here is the live blog for Monday, May 18.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: 18 de mayo: Aquí lo que necesita saber sobre el brote del coronavirus en Arizona

Major updates:

There are 14,170 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 686 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Monday morning.

Gov. Doug Ducey did not extend the state's stay-at-home order, which ended Friday .

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Monday

There are 14,170 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 686 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 13,937 confirmed cases and 680 deaths on Sunday.

One week ago, there were 11,380 cases across the state with 542 deaths.

Navajo Nation cases top 4,000

The Navajo Department of Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation as of Sunday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,002.

The total number of deaths remains at 140, as reported on Saturday.

Preliminary reports from a few health care facilities indicate that approximately

544 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending.

A total of 24,886 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 18,380 negative results.

Mesa Public Library to begin curbside service

Mesa Public Library will begin curbside Park and Pick-Up Service on Tuesday.

The service will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at all three branches:

- Mesa Main Library, 64 E. First St.

- Red Mountain Branch, 635 N. Power Road

- Dobson Ranch Branch, 2425 S. Dobson Road.

To use the service, reserve your items online at www.mesalibrary.org.

Once you are notified the items are ready, you can pick them up within the posted hours.

When you pull into the marked parking spot, call the posted phone number so staff can confirm your account information, collect and check out the items.

Guests are asked to stay inside their vehicles while employees, wearing masks and gloves, will bring out the items and place them in a trunk or back door.

Staff are unable to accept return items. Returns are only being accepted at the outdoor book drops.

All items checked into Mesa Public Library are placed in a 72-hour quarantine before being returned to the shelves.

Arizona House to resume work despite Senate vote to adjourn

The Arizona House plans to return to work this week after a two-month recess triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and despite the Senate’s decision to try to adjourn for the year.

A top priority is enacting a measure that would shield businesses that reopen from lawsuits.

Majority Republicans who control the Legislature and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey say such protections are needed to prevent frivolous litigation that could damage businesses.

The House plans to take up dozens of other bills as well, testing the Senate's resolve to adjourn for the year.

The Rules Committee meets Monday, and floor sessions could start Tuesday or Wednesday,

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Monday

There are now 14,170 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 686 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 13,937 confirmed cases and 680 deaths on Sunday.

That's an increase of 233 new cases reported since Sunday, down slightly from the 306 new cases reported on Saturday.

There were six new deaths reported on Monday, up from the one new death reported on Sunday.

In total, 9,778 new tests were reported on Monday, up from 8,502 tests that were reported on Sunday.

There have been a total of 212,784 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

6.0% of those tests have been positive.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 7,340

Pima: 1,825

Pinal: 702

Coconino: 901

Navajo: 1,285

Apache: 988

Mohave: 251

La Paz: 38

Yuma: 405

Graham: 20

Cochise: 46

Santa Cruz: 78

Yavapai: 267

Gila: 22

Greenlee: 2

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

