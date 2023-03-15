City elections mark a historic change to Phoenix's city council

For the first time in Phoenix's history, the city council will have two Black members.

PHOENIX — Voters elected Kevin Robinson and Kesha Hodge Washington to the Phoenix City Council Tuesday. The move marks the first time Phoenix will have two Black city council members.

Hodge Washington made her own history, becoming the first Black woman to get a seat.

“It really hasn’t sunk in, but it says a lot. I know that representation matters, and to have a seat at the table really feels good,” Hodge Washington said.

The election was required by law because no candidate for these offices received a majority of the votes cast in the council election held on Nov. 8, 2022.

In District 6, retired Phoenix Police Officer Kevin Robinson trounced Kari Lake staffer Sam Stone with 62.39% of the vote, holding 21,390 votes to Stone's 12,897.

In District 8, attorney Kesha Hodge Washington ousted incumbent Carlos Garcia with 56.18% of the votes, holding 8,311 votes.

"Tonight is a culmination of the hard work we’ve put in for the last 18 months,” Robinson said.

Now that history has been made, both candidates are focused on the future.

Hodge Washington's top priority will be on affordable housing and reducing homelessness.

“We want to return Phoenix to be the affordable city it once was,” the incoming council member said.

The council-elect said she plans to hold meetings with community groups to better fight for the issues that are important to her district.

Former Phoenix Assistant Police Chief Kevin Robinson said he will focus on public safety.

"It's going to be about us coming together, us looking for solutions, looking for opportunities to move the city forward," Robinson said.