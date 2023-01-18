Judge halts Super Bowl 'Clean Zone' restrictions in Phoenix

The Goldwater Institute had sued the City of Phoenix for setting restrictions on how businesses can put up signage before the Super Bowl.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

A judge has temporarily halted a policy implemented by the City of Phoenix that sets signage restrictions in the downtown area during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

The city had passed an ordinance that required property owners in a specific region of Phoenix to obtain approval from the city and NFL before putting up signage between Jan. 15 and Feb. 19.

The Goldwater Institute sued the city over its so-called "clean zone" rules, arguing they violated the constitutional rights of local business owners.

After a court hearing Wednesday, a judge temporarily barred the city from enforcing the signage policy until the dispute could be further litigated.

"In today’s hearing, city lawyers agreed to the entry of a temporary injunction that halts enforcement of that ordinance until next week, when the City Council is expected to meet to discuss repealing the censorship law," the Goldwater Institute wrote in a statement.

