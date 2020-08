A 1-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital and was unresponsive following a near drowning incident, officials said.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa toddler was transported to a local children's hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool by his family, authorities said.

It is currently unclear how long the boy was in the water before being pulled out.

Medical crews gave advanced life-saving intervention before transporting him to the hospital, police said.