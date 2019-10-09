CHANDLER, Arizona — Police arrested a couple Saturday for squatting in a home for sale in Chandler along with the woman's two young children.

Gary Lynn, 29, and Adriana Gamboa, 26, are charged with trespassing and Gamboa is further charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gamboa's 4-year-old and 2-year-old were taken into DCS custody.

The home is located in a neighborhood near Chandler Boulevard and Gilbert Road on North Halsted Court.

According to Chandler PD, the home is for sale through an online real estate company that gives potential buyers a code so they can access the home. The couple allegedly told police the home was not locked, but Gamboa had the app required to get into the home on her phone.

RELATED: PD: Mother arrested after 3-year-old found alone wandering near Chandler apartment complex

Police say they received a report Saturday evening that there were potential squatters in the home. When officers arrived, they found a stroller, bags of clothing, food and other personal items scattered throughout the house.

While inside the home, Gamboa showered and bathed her two small children, police say.

The two were booked into Chandler-Gilbert Unified Jail with Lynn facing one count of trespassing and Gamboa facing a count of trespassing and the drug charge.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Two injured after plane crashes into Ak-Chin Regional Airport building

"The Chandler Police Department would like to remind everyone to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement. If you see something, say something," the department said in a release.