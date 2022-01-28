Car windows shot out with a BB gun in Phoenix neighborhood

"There was glass everywhere inside the car, window was completely caved in," Tracy Bremmeyer, one of the victims, said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are looking for a vandal, or vandals responsible for shooting out parked cars in a Phoenix neighborhood. The weapon of choice? A BB gun.

It happened last Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the Madison Groves neighborhood near N 16th street and Lincoln Drive.

"When it really came down to the fact that someone fired something at my car toward my house, it really made me very concerned," Bremmeyer continued. When I found out this happened to more people, I became outraged."

She posted on Nextdoor and the comments flooded in.

"It was crazy how many people had the same thing happen that same night, dozens of them."

She filed a police report with Phoenix Police.

"I think everyone writes it off that your insurance will fix it, and that’s really unfortunate because not everybody has insurance," she explained. " Some people came out to go to work in the morning and instead of being able to go to work they have to pay to have their window fixed and that money could have went to rent or food."

If you know anything, call the police department or you can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

