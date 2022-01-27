'This was avoidable': Parents of children killed in Arizona flood to be sentenced

The Arizona couple who drove through floodwaters in 2019, resulting in the deaths of their two children and niece, recently entered into plea agreements.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

An Arizona couple whose two children and niece drowned after they drove through a flooded wash is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Daniel Rawlings, whose two children and 5-year-old niece died in the incident, pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse. His wife, Lacey, will receive probation in exchange for pleading guilty to child abuse.

Daniel was originally charged with seven counts of child abuse and three counts of manslaughter, according to the Arizona Supreme Court site. Lacey was charged with seven counts of child abuse.

ORIGINAL STORIES:

The children -- Colby, Willa, and Austin -- were swept away when Daniel's military-style vehicle became stuck in a flooded Tonto Creek. Nine people were in the truck at the time of the incident.

The Gila County Attorney's Office said the parents had already crossed over the wash and were nearly home and when they decided to cross over again because the "kids were having fun."

It took two weeks to recover the body of one of those children.

County Attorney’s office says the Rawlings and kids had already crossed the wash and were near home, when kids convinced them to cross the was one more time.



And unnecessary crossing before 3 kids were swept away. https://t.co/D8AYBP7B4i — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) January 27, 2022

Bradley Soos, a prosecutor with the Gila County Attorney's Office, said the actions of the defendants negligently disregarded the dangers of driving around floodwaters.

"This was avoidable. Easily avoidable," he said.

The prosecutor highlighted how Daniel Rawling's behavior after the incident seemed "bizarre" and questioned the sincerity of his remorse after playing a media clip of Daniel claiming other motorists often drove around the barriers.

"That sounds like fingerpointing to me," Soos added.

Work on a long-sought bridge that might have prevented the incident is slated to start construction in March. The construction coincided with the planned trial date for Daniel and Lacey before they agreed to a plea deal.

"The fact this bridge is finally going to happen is a profound godsend for all of us down here," said Randy Roberson, a videographer who was one of the hundreds of volunteers who searched the waters for the children.

"The real tragedy is ... what happened with these kids. That just can't be fixed. That's a horrible thing."

Latest Arizona News