Glendale FD: Camelback Road shutdown after pedestrian hit near 91st Avenue

The Glendale Fire Department said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A section of Camelback Road is shut down in Glendale after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to authorities.

The Glendale Fire Department said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and has been taken to the hospital.

Due to the crash, Camelback Road westbound and eastbound, as well as 91st Avenue northbound and southbound are shut down and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, the fire department said.

There is no estimate for when the roadway will reopen.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."