MCSO investigating crash involving golf cart and SUV in Sun City

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near 103rd Avenue and Cherry Hills Drive.

SUN CITY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a golf cart and an SUV in Sun City, authorities said.

MCSO is asking commuters to avoid the area. The roads will be shut down during the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MCSO Traffic investigators are on scene in reference a serious collision involving a golf cart and an SUV in the area of 103rd Avenue and CherryHills Drive in Sun City. Please avoid the area, the roads will be shut down during the investigation. Thank you pic.twitter.com/cvuUyMnLd6 — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) July 29, 2023

CLOSED: REACT is closing 103rd Ave. for North and Southbound traffic between Alabama Ave. and Peoria Ave. due to a crash.. #phxtraffic #suncity pic.twitter.com/XSaslegoRS — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MaricopaRoads) July 29, 2023

