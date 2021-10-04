Businesses take advantage of huge Diamondbacks crowds

As thousands of Diamondbacks fans return to Chase Field for the home opener, business owners in downtown Phoenix couldn't be happier.

The Diamondbacks home opener is bringing a surge of customers to downtown Phoenix. After a tough year, small businesses in the area that rely on the games for customers are grateful.

It’s been two years since fans were allowed at the Diamondback games. In 2020 the home opener was delayed due to COVID-19, and no fans were allowed in the stadium.

This year, the game is sold out with 20,000 people expected in attendance. For small vendors, the crowds couldn’t come sooner.

“A lot of games closed and it was really bad for business but luckily it’s starting to open up again,” says Josh Neis who sells water and snacks outside of the stadium.

“It’s been hard for everybody. So just to see the crowd and people getting back to normal feels great,” said Harrison Coleman, a bartender at Willie’s Taco Shop.

Governor Ducey lifted COVID restrictions weeks ago. Which means most bars downtown are at full capacity.

“I love supporting small businesses. I would want the same thing if I was a small business,” says Ashley Montana who was attending the game.

This scene has been a distant memory since the pandemic hit more than a year ago.

Some people expressed concern over the crowd sizes. Although masks are required inside the stadium, many people weren’t wearing them at downtown establishments. Friday crowds looked similar to pre-pandemic times despite the CDC advising against large gatherings.