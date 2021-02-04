Padres beat Diamondbacks 8-7 in wild Opening Day outing

Madison Bumgarner avoided taking the loss after the D-backs had a six-run fifth inning to take the lead.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres gave up four home runs to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning to blow a five-run lead but the Padres still came out with the win 8-7.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte had four hits, including one of Arizona’s four home runs in the wild six-run fifth that got Madison Bumgarner off the hook for what would have been his third straight opening day loss to San Diego.

Asdrubal Cabrera, pinch-hitter Tim Locastro and Stephen Vogt also homered for the Diamondbacks in the fifth, which cost Yu Darvish the decision in his Padres debut.

San Diego took a 6-1 lead against Bumgarner after four innings. Hosmer and Wil Myers hit consecutive homers in the third.

The Padres blew the five-run lead in the fifth when the Diamondbacks combined four homers with a throwing error by star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to rally for six runs and take a 7-6 lead. Darvish allowed a solo shot by Marte to center field with one out and a two-run shot by Cabrera to right to with two outs.

Tim Hill came on and Tatis threw away Eduardo Escobar’s grounder for an error. Locastro followed with a two-run homer to left-center to tie it, and Vogt homered to right for the lead.

The Padres came back and tied it at 7 in the sixth before taking an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the seventh when Jake Cronenworth scored on a sacrifice fly.