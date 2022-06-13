Evacuations ordered as Haywire Fire burns over 2,400 acres north of Flagstaff

Follow 12 News as we track the efforts to contain the blaze and update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Haywire Fire, burning north of Flagstaff since Monday, June 13.

Evacuations have been ordered for the Crater Estates community and the Alpine Ranchos community. An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Sinagua Middle School.

The fire has burned roughly 2,425 acres at this time.

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about the fire:

Latest fire updates:

The community of Crater Estates is being evacuated.

is being evacuated. Multiple fire engines are responding, according to the Coconino National Forest

are responding, according to the Coconino National Forest The cause of the fire is unknown.

How many acres has it burned?

The Haywire Fire has burned 2,425 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday, fire officials said.

"New incident Haywire Fire, about 4 miles east of Sunset Crater Volcano on Coconino National Forest," officials confirmed.

Are there any evacuations?

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Crater Estates area (Nnorth of Leupp Road and east of FS 244A)

Alpine Ranchos (West of Leupp Road, north of FS 244A, east of FS 545)

There are no communities under “SET” or “READY” orders.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Officials have not closed any roadways due to the fire.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials say an evacuation shelter has been set up at the Sinagua Middle School.

An animal evacuation shelter has been set up at the Ft. Tuthill County Park.

Arizona Wildfire Season

Get the latest information on how to stay safe and protect your home during wildfire season in Arizona on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare