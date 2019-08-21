A firefighter sustained a minor injury while fighting a large brush fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday.

The so-called New River Fire was burning east of Lake Pleasant, near New River and Saddle Mountain roads, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry.

It was burning north of Carefree Highway and west of Interstate 17.

The fire had reached more than 600 acres by 6 p.m., according to Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department.

It was not threatening any structures. The firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Overton said fire crews were using aerial water drops to combat the fire.

The fire had jumped New River Road around 3 p.m., according to the department.

The department said the fire was growing at a high rate of speed in dry grasses and brush and had 8-foot flame lengths.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Overton said it was upgraded to a third-alarm brush fire with nearly 100 firefighters battling it.

It reached 114 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday, breaking a new daily record, according to National Weather Service.

Overton said about 60 acres were burned around 2:30 p.m., but no structures were currently threatened and there were no injuries.

Phoenix, Daisy Mountain and Peoria fire departments, as well as the Bureau of Land Management, helped fight the fire.

The I-17 northbound was closed at Badger Springs Road north of Sunset Point just before 5 p.m. due to another fire. The southbound lanes were unaffected.