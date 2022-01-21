Barrett-Jackson car auction: What to know before you go

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know if you're heading out to the 2022 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If it's January in Scottsdale, that means it is time for Barrett-Jackson. The 2022 collector car auction in WestWorld of Scottsdale kicks off Saturday.

The auction, held Jan. 22 - Jan. 30, is one of the most popular events in Arizona, with car enthusiasts from across the globe descending on the Scottsdale area for the event. Collector cars from various industries will be available for visitors to check out and bid on throughout the event.

Along with the various cars and other vehicles, attendees can look at the "automobilia" available at the auction. There are several unique pieces of automobile memorabilia up for auction.

And if you're interested in bringing out the whole family, a STEM event will be held on Jan. 22 for kids to experience opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math professions.

Daily general admission into the event ranges from $23-$35. For additional information on tickets and other event details, visit the Barrett-Jackson website.

The 2022 Scottsdale Auction Docket is sold out! Thank you to all of our consignors - Celebrating 50 years, this docket has an exceptional array of vehicles!



Click the link to bid today for this unprecedented event Jan 22-30. https://t.co/cdXWydZuQp pic.twitter.com/P7Rzfg3oCL — Barrett-Jackson (@Barrett_Jackson) January 19, 2022

12 News on YouTube

Today in AZ's Jen Wahl got a preview of this year's Barrett-Jackson event. Watch videos of her tour of the event on the 12 News YouTube page.

