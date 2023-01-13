'I wish to be a Prima Ballerina': Arizona ballet dancers compete for $350K scholarship, national exposure

Youth America Grand Prix is a national competition that offers $350,000 in scholarships for ballet dancers between the ages of nine-years-old to 19 years of age.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Young ballet dancers from around the state gathered in Gilbert Friday to compete for scholarships and national exposure.

The Youth America Grand Prix is a national competition that offers $350,000 in scholarships for ballet dancers between the ages of nine-years-old to 19 years of age.

Dancers like 10-year-old Maddie Smith, who has been dancing almost as soon as she can walk. “I saw a professional dancer doing hip-hop, jazz, and ballet, and I wanted to do that too,” Smith said.

The grace of ballet is what convinced 11-year-old Silvie Kharatian to learn the art. “I really wish to be a Prima Ballerina and dance Giselle, maybe one day,” said Kharatian.

Hundreds of dancers like Smith and Kharatian are expected to participate in the competition that runs from Friday through Sunday. Dancers looking to take another step in their dancing careers.

“Youth America Grand Prix is an amazing opportunity for students to experience training, working hard on what they love, and getting out there for people who want to help them reach their goals in their careers,” said Erica Fischbach, the Director of the Colorado Ballet Academy.

Directors like Fischbach travel from out-of-state to scout dancers competing in the Grand Prix. One of the perks of competing in the Grand Prix is gaining the attention of scouts from schools across the country.

“We’re looking for potential in the students,” said Fischbach. “We’re looking to give them corrections and feedback that is going to help them improve and reach their goals.”

The Grand Prix begins Friday morning and runs through Sunday afternoon at the Higley Center for Performing Arts.

