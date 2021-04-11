Arizona's largest fresh-cut Christmas tree has arrived in the Valley and the kids have the cutest reactions

The Outlet at Anthem's annual tree-lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20.

PHOENIX — Halloween is barely behind us. Thanksgiving is around the corner. And Christmas has already rolled into the Valley, with the arrival of Arizona's largest Christmas tree in Anthem.

Families showed up to see the tree on display, along with special visits from holiday favorites. When you’re only eight, it’s hard to hold your excitement when you know something big is heading your way.

Landon Rocha is one of those kids.

“That thing is huge and I can’t believe it’s so green," Landon said.

He doesn’t let prior commitments stop him and his younger brother from making sure they've got their front row seat in Anthem.

“It’s just become something we always do even though it’s a school day," Dorothy Evans said. "We get them up early, then quick change in the car and we drop them off at school."

Landon's grandma Dorothy Evans, makes sure she's always there for the magic too.

“We got up early like we do every year," Evans said. "We come up every year to watch the tree that’s going up.”

Arizona’s tallest fresh cut tree stands at the Anthem Outlets. It's about 20 feet taller than each of the white letters in the Hollywood sign.

“We like to see the Christmas tree go up and I think that’s very fun to see," Landon said.

And in between its magical arrival, there’s one more unexpected visit.

“Wait, is that actually Santa?” Landon exclaimed.

So this 8-year-old who’s still wrapping his head around his morning, can kick off his holiday season with the biggest, most exciting start.

Anthem's 20th annual tree lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20.

