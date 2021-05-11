'It's never too early to shop' | Tips & warnings from the BBB ahead of the holidays

The Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest is alerting the public of microchip shortages and scams this holiday season.

PHOENIX — It’s always a good idea to get your holiday shopping done early, but this year the Better Business Bureau said it’s more important than ever.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused microchip shortages and supply chain issues.

Microchips are in a lot of products like electronics, computers, cameras, appliances, and toys just to name a few. Pretty much anything that makes light and sound has a computer chip in it.

Jasmine Hill with the BBB said watch out, because there’s a difference between a product being slightly overpriced due to shortages and having an outrageous price tag.

"So what would happen is it’s usually going to be an outrageous price. If it sounds too good to be true it usually is. You want to use your gut instinct, you may even want to price check with something that’s local if they do have it, some might have a general idea how much the item would cost."

Supply is low and demand is high around this season, so don't wait. Buy now!

Tips from the BBB serving the Pacific Southwest:

Know what products stores might run out of . Millions of everyday products use microchips to function. Computers, gaming systems, smart appliances, cameras, and toys that feature light, sound, motion, or any kind of tech all use microchips, meaning many manufacturers are already struggling to keep up with the demand for their products.

. Millions of everyday products use microchips to function. Computers, gaming systems, smart appliances, cameras, and toys that feature light, sound, motion, or any kind of tech all use microchips, meaning many manufacturers are already struggling to keep up with the demand for their products. Start shopping earlier than usual. Don’t wait until Black Friday to start holiday shopping this year. Certain products may already be sold out by November, according to some retailers.

Don’t wait until Black Friday to start holiday shopping this year. Certain products may already be sold out by November, according to some retailers. When you find a good deal, don’t wait to buy. Good deals will be harder to find this year, so if you find a product in stock at a good price, take advantage right away.

Good deals will be harder to find this year, so if you find a product in stock at a good price, take advantage right away. Budget your holiday shopping without expecting sales. Supply chain problems mean many retailers have had to pay more than usual for inventory and can’t offer the same bargain prices they did last year. In fact, many products that use microchips have already gone up in price, so plan your budget accordingly.

Supply chain problems mean many retailers have had to pay more than usual for inventory and can’t offer the same bargain prices they did last year. In fact, many products that use microchips have already gone up in price, so plan your budget accordingly. Have a backup plan. Try to stay flexible this year. If you absolutely can’t get a gift you had in mind, you may need a Plan B.

Try to stay flexible this year. If you absolutely can’t get a gift you had in mind, you may need a Plan B. Watch out for scams. Whenever a product is in high demand like the hottest toy of the holiday season, scammers try to take advantage of consumers. Remember, deals that sound too good to be true probably are. In addition, keep an eye out for sketchy sellers that may be selling counterfeit products.

These are just a few suggestions to help you as the holiday season kicks into high gear. Good luck with your search for the perfect gifts this year!

