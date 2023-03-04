ASU bans TikTok from university devices

The university previously stated that it would block TikTok on campus networks, but it has since redacted that statement.

TEMPE, Ariz. — TikTok, a popular social media platform, is no longer an option for Arizona State University as the school takes steps to comply with a recent presidential order.

The platform has come under fire in recent years due to concerns over it being a potential security risk. The FBI and officials at the Federal Communications Commission have warned that the app could be sharing TikTok user data with China's government.

A recent push from the president's office has banned federal contractors from using the app on official devices or networks. And with its status as a federally-funded university, ASU is subject to that ban.

While the university initially stated that it would be blocking the app on its WiFi network, it has since amended that statement to clarify that will not be the case.

"TikTok will no longer be allowed to be installed on ASU-managed devices as the university takes steps following President Biden’s recent order for federal contractors," said ASU spokeswoman Veronica Sanchez.

Students will still be able to access TikTok while on university networks, however the app will be removed from all official university accounts and devices.

Sanchez says that the shutdown is "scheduled for today."

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: ASU prohíbe TikTok en artefactos de la universidad

BREAKING: ASU will shut down all university TikTok accounts and block access to the platform on it's Wifi and university networks, according to a university spokesperson. @12news — William Pitts (@william_pitts) April 3, 2023

University of Arizona officials said they are also planning to block TikTok from university-owned devices.

"The University of Arizona is already in full compliance with the Biden Administration's guidance and is working to block TikTok from university-owned personal computing devices," said Nick Prevenas, Director of Media Relations.

