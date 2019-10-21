Fort Stewart officials named the three soldiers who died during Sunday morning's accident during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

One of the soldiers killed was PFC Antonia Gilbert Garcia of Arizona. Also killed were SFC Bryan Andrew Jenkins of Florida and CPL Thomas Cole Walker of Ohio.

PREVIOUSLY: Three soldiers killed, three injured in training accident at Fort Stewart

Fort Stewart officials say the soldiers were in an armored Bradley fighting vehicle that rolled over in water during a training exercise at 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Two of the three soldiers who were hurt were treated and released. The third soldier was transferred to a hospital in Savannah.

In a news release, officials say a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, is investigating the incident

