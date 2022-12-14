Arizona Capitol Christmas tree 'thinned' from Coconino National Forest

The Douglas fir wasn’t randomly selected, but instead was removed as part of a project that harvest trees to make local forests healthier.

ARIZONA, USA — This year’s Capitol Christmas tree is not only bringing a festive and cheery holiday atmosphere to the lobby of the Arizona statehouse but also serves another purpose.

The Douglas fir wasn’t randomly selected to be on display at the Capitol but instead was removed as part of a project that harvests trees to make local forests healthier. Forest areas are thinned to decrease the risk of high-intensity wildfires and subsequent post-fire flooding in the watersheds.

The project is the Roosevelt Good Neighbor Authority Project. It’s part of a larger project, the Cragin Watershed Protection Project, which was started in 2018.

The tree’s original home was the Coconino National Forest, off the Mogollon Rim, before it was removed by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The CWPP project has plans to treat 64,000 acres of land in and around the area to protect the watershed for the Town of Payson.

Since 2018, Payson has drawn about 3,000 acre-feet of water a year from Cragin Reservoir. The reservoir is directly fed by three main watersheds that sit atop the Mogollon Rim.

