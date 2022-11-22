15 holiday events for Arizona families around the Valley

Celebrate the upcoming holidays with some of these local events and experiences around the Valley.

ARIZONA, USA — Winter is truly the most wonderful time of the year in Phoenix! The weather is beautiful, so it's the perfect time to celebrate the upcoming holidays with some of these local events and experiences around the Valley.

Tumbleweed Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights

Dec. 3

Downtown Chandler - 3 S. Arizona Ave.

Bring the whole family to celebrate the season with the glowing Parade of Lights, visits with Santa and other activities for kids and the lighting of the iconic Tumbleweed Tree.

Sugarland

Nov. 26 – Jan. 2, 2023

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West, Downtown Chandler

The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is celebrating the holiday season with “Sugarland,” an interactive display of holiday decorations for downtown visitors to enjoy in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West. It’s the perfect backdrop for family photos as you dine and shop in Downtown Chandler. Don’t miss the Sugarland Reveal party on Nov. 26 from 4-6 p.m. Be the first to see the displays and enjoy the Funergy show with holiday-themed music and games.

World of Illumination

Nov. 15 - Jan. 1, 2023

World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, presents three all-new theme parks in the Phoenix metro area, featuring spots in Tempe and Glendale.

Lights at the Farm

Nov. 23 - Dec. 30

Vertuccio Farms - 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212

Lights at the Farm at Vertuccio Farms is Arizona’s largest walk-through synchronized Christmas light show. Ten acres of festive light displays. Keep time with popular Christmas songs, guaranteed to spread Christmas cheer. Enjoy delicious food, music, skating, and other family-friendly entertainment. Skating is available for an additional charge.

ZooLights

Nov. 23 - Jan. 15

Phoenix Zoo

You’ll find adventure everywhere at the Valley’s favorite holiday tradition, ZooLights! This season promises to be bigger and brighter than ever before, with new animal lanterns and light displays, an enhanced Santa experience, and a brand new music and light show that will take you around the world!

Glendale Glitters

Nov. 22 - Jan. 7

Murphy Park

The excitement of Glendale Glitters includes the Murphy Park lights and displays, performances in the amphitheater, the Hometown Christmas Parade, Movies by Moonlight, and additional events held by the downtown merchants.

Tempe Dance Academy Presents 35th Annual Spirit of Christmas

Dec. 10-18

Chandler Center for the Arts

This holiday tradition is an energetic variety show with more than 100 dancers, singers, a horse and carriage, and special guest performers.



New Year’s Eve Celebration: Broadway Showstoppers

Dec. 31

Chandler Center for the Arts

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the greatest hits from Broadway, from shows like "Rent," "Hamilton," and "Chicago," with six powerhouse vocalists and the Showtune Productions’ live orchestra. Then ring in the New Year with a champagne toast and party favors.

Scottsdale’s Winter Wonderland celebration at the W

December 9 & 10 from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m

The hotel will transform into a whimsical Winter Wonderland complete with ice skating performers, twinkling lights, a frosty ambiance with aerial show, music by the property’s resident DJ and a 360 photobooth with frosty trees to save this moment in time forever. Tickets start at $25 for non-hotel guests and can be purchased here; while hotel guests get in for free.

Located in the city’s vibrant downtown, W Scottsdale is at the heart of Scottsdale’s booming Entertainment District, ideal for fun getaways and milestone celebrations. For guests seeking a weekday chill, the hotel offers a serene retreat, but when Thursday hits, the script flips and it becomes the ultimate party destination.

Santa comes to Scottdale Fashion Square

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Nov. 17- Dec. 24

The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. Santa will be here starting November 17 and is located at Palm Court. A visit with Santa is always free and photo packages are available for purchase.

Be a Santa to a Senior

Brighten a local senior's holiday season by sending a heartfelt gift this holiday season. The Phoenix community will be supporting this festive program for the 18th year.

The trees are going up across the area from now through December 12

People can participate by visiting a tree, choosing an ornament, and fulfilling a gift request for a senior. With your help, we can spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.

CitySkate at CityScape

Nov. 28 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Patriot’s Park at 11 W. Washington St.

It's time to get into the holiday spirit with the return of CitySkate at CityScape Phoenix -- running from Nov. 28 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Located in Patriot’s Park at 11 W. Washington St., this real outdoor ice skating rink will feature glittering lights, festive décor and a variety of fun festivities that the whole family can enjoy.

CitySkate’s hours of operation will be from 4 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. from Nov. 28 through Jan. 1, 2023, including on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Skate sessions will run in 90-minute increments.

Las Noches de las Luminarias

Dec. 9-31, Select Dates

Enjoy live music performances, entertainment and thousands of dazzling hand-lit luminarias at the Garden with family and friends. For 44 years, the Garden’s trails sparkle during this iconic holiday tradition, and it will remind you of what the season is all about. This year, the event will shine extra bright with the inclusion of Chihuly in the Desert.

Glendale’s 7th Annual Santa Hustle 5K, Half Marathon and Kids’ Dash

Sunday, Dec. 18

Westgate Entertainment District

Join this year's Santa Hustle Glendale 5K, Half Marathon and Kids’ Dash.

The 7th annual race will occur on Sunday, December 18 at Westgate Entertainment District. The Kids Dash kicks off at 7:30 a.m., followed by the half marathon at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:15 a.m. A portion of race proceeds will be donated to Glendale Firefighter Charities, which works to support the efforts of other local charities as well as elicits help when needed to fulfill community needs.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

The Musical at Herberger Theater Center

Nov. 19 - Dec. 24, Select Dates

The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Holly Jolly Christmas," Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer™ features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

